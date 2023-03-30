York County happenings: Bridge closed; basement sale; pipe replacement

Staff report

East Manchester Twp.

Bridge closed after vehicle strikes it

A bridge in East Manchester Township is closed after a vehicle struck it this week, according to a PennDOT news release.

The bridge on Wago Road (Route 1019) spanning Hartman Run will be closed until repairs on the bridge can be made, the state Department of Transportation announced.

There is no timeline for when repairs can begin or how long they will take. PennDOT is working on a plan for repairs, according to the release.

There is a detour in place at the site using Chestnut Street and Board Road.

Covenant Moravian Church

Annual basement sale

Covenant Moravian Church will hold its annual basement sale 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 901 Cape Horn Road.

This sale, held rain or shine in the church basement, has been a feature annually for more than 20 years and supports the mission work of the Women's Fellowship.

Items for sale include clothing, household items, furniture, seasonal decorations, books, toys, games, DVD's and more. Homemade ham and bean soup and chicken corn soup by the bowl and quart, as well as hot dogs, hamburger barbecue, snacks and baked goods will be available throughout the sale.

West York

Road closure on Monday

Columbia Gas will close a block in West York on Monday to continue its pipeline replacement project.

The 1300 block of West King Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. A detour will route traffic along South Highland Avenue, West Poplar Street and Hole Street.

Drivers are asked to use caution and be prepared for slowed or stopped traffic in the area.