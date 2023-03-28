York County happenings: Seeking man's family; planetarium shows; fishing derby

Staff report

Coroner's office

Searching for man's family

The York County Coroner’s Office is looking for the next of kin for a man who died of natural causes last week.

The man, Daniel Wytak Jr., was in his 70s and lived in Manchester.

If you have information about Wytak’s next-of-kin, contact the York County Coroner’s Office at 717-840-7617 as soon as possible.

Astronomical Society

Planetarium shows on Saturday

The York County Astronomical Society will offer programs Saturday afternoon and evening at the York Learning Center Planetarium, 301 E. Sixth Ave.

Afternoon programs are geared for young children and families. This month's programs are "One World, One Sky: Big Bird's Adventure" at 2 p.m.; StarWatch at 2:40 p.m.; and "Flight Adventures" at 3:40 p.m.

Evening programs for older families are "Sunstruck" at 7 p.m.; StarWatch at 7:40 p.m.; and "Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter" at 8:20 p.m.

Admission to one show is $4 for adults, $3 for children and seniors. Admission to any second or third show is $1 each. For more information, visit www.AstroYork.com.

Saturday

Trout Fishing Derby at Kiwanis Lake

The 24th Annual William Shaffer Trout Fishing Derby will be held Saturday at Kiwanis Lake in York City. The derby is for children ages 15 and under, and all children should be accompanied by an adult.

The fishing derby is a free family event. It runs 8 a.m. to noon, rain or shine.

William Shaffer was a private citizen from York County who wanted to teach York City youth a recreational hobby that they could carry throughout their lifetime. His efforts evolved into the current annual Trout Fishing Derby.

This event is sponsored by York City Recreation and Parks Bureau, Etzweiler Funeral Homes and the Izaak Walton League York Chapter. The 48th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Kiwanis Lake follows from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.