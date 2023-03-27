York County happenings: Animation director to speak; Easter egg hunts

Staff report

York College

Animation director to screen work

Award-winning director Lynn Tomlinson, known for clay-on-glass animation, will screen her work and answer questions at 7 p.m. Friday in Room 218 of the York College Humanities Center.

The event is open to the public free of charge.

Tomlinson’s work — which involves spreading a layer of oil-based modeling clay and altering the image to create a moving painting full of fluid transformations — explores environmental themes, often imagining how non-humans might view humanity’s social and environmental impact. It has screened at festivals including Annecy, Ann Arbor, Cinanima, CineKid, Hiroshima and Ottawa. Tomlinson is an associate professor at Towson University.

Her works include “Ten Degrees of Strange” from 2021, which was created to accompany a song by environmental writer Robert Macfarlane and musician/actor Johnny Flynn; “The Elephant’s Song,” 2018, which is a Vimeo Staff Pick and screened in over 30 festivals, receiving 18 awards; and “The Ballad of Holland Island House,” 2014, which received a prize from Greenpeace.

H.O.P.E.

Easter egg hunt

H.O.P.E. will host an Easter egg hunt, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at H.O.P.E. Haven, 13275 Blymire Hollow Road in Stewartstown.

Children from infants to age 13 are invited to search for the Easter eggs, with the hunt divided into age categories. There will also be photos with the Easter bunny and a corn hole toss.

Anyone planning to attend is asked to RSVP with the number of children attending and their ages by calling 717-244-2174.

H.O.P.E., Help for Oncology Problems and Emotional Support, is a nonprofit based in New Freedom that provides assistance and support to cancer patients and their families, from a ride to doctor appointments to food pantry and meal assistance, support groups and cancer accessories. For information, go to https://hopelifeline.org/.

York City

48th Annual Easter Egg Hunt

York City will host its 48th Annual Easter Egg Hunt from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Kiwanis Lake.

The hunt is for children ages 1 to 13.

The event will also have a Kid Zone by Atomic Bounce, Easter crafts from POP Crafts, a coloring station by Parliament Arts Organization and a bike raffle along with food and music.