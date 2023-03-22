York County happenings: Make-A-Wish volunteers; Open Studios; 'Hunchback' auditions

Staff report

Make-A-Wish

Learn about ‘wish teams’

Make-A-Wish needs volunteers to help children living with critical illnesses by giving their time and compassion to help fulfill wishes.

Make-A-Wish is holding virtual information sessions about becoming a volunteer. The sessions are at 10 a.m. Saturday and at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.

Anyone interested can sign up using the volunteer inquiry form at wish.org/greaterpawv/vol. Volunteers must be at least 21, pass a criminal background check and attend a training session.

Wish teams are assigned to a child in their area to meet with the families and help determine the most suitable wish for their child.

For more information, contact Make-A-Wish Regional Manager Ann Waltman at awaltman@greaterpawv.wish.org or 717-757-9474.

New York Wire Works

Open Studios event on Saturday

New York Wire Works will host its Open Studios event, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at New York Wire Works, 441 E. Market St. The event is free and open to the public, with free parking accessible from both East Market and East Philadelphia streets.

Open Studios is an opportunity for the public to explore the studios of local artists and discover their unique styles and creative processes. New York Wire Works is home to a diverse group of artists, including painters, curators, photographers, make-up artists, small businesses and more.

Artists and entrepreneurs will have their studios and spaces open for exploring, and The York Merchant and Wireoworks Exchange & Flea will showcase local artisans and vintage businesses.

Food trucks will also be at the site.

For more information, visit newyorkwireworks.com

Belmont Theatre

‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ auditions

The Belmont Theatre will hold auditions for “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” at 2 and 3 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 or 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St. The show is based on the novel by Victor Hugo with songs from the Disney animated feature.

Performances will be June 16-18 and 22-25. Performers ages 15 and up are needed for main roles, ensemble and choir for the production, and technical dancers are needed.

The choir stands/sits on stage the entire time, with no acting required. This is the perfect opportunity for star members of church and/or community choirs who love to sing and do not wish to act.

Those wanting to audition should prepare 16-32 bars of a song in the style of the show that shows your vocal range and style. No a cappella will be accepted. Dress comfortably and be prepared to dance, unless you are just auditioning for the choir. Bring recorded accompaniment. A Bluetooth speaker will be provided. A video submission of a song is acceptable if you cannot make the audition. Video should be submitted before Saturday to rene@thebelmont.org.

To schedule an audition, go to www.thebelmont.org and click on the Audition tab or call 717-854-5715. Walk-ins are also welcome.