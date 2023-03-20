York County happenings: Theater's story; state park job fair; $50,000 for youth teams

Staff report

Stewartstown

‘That’s All Folks’

The Stewartstown Historical Society will present “That’s All Folks: The Rise and Fall of the Ramsay Theater” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the fellowship hall at Stewartstown United Methodist Church, 26 S. Main St., Stewartstown.

The Ramsay Theater opened in 1920 in Stewartstown. The presentation will look at the theater’s history and its impact on the area.

The event is free and there will be free popcorn, with soda for $2 and a free-will offering to support the society. For more information, contact the Historical Society at 717-993-5003 or go www.stewhist.org.

MORE:President Commissioner Julie Wheeler issued cease-and-desist letter by county solicitor

MORE:York Art Association building to be seized by eminent domain for I-83 widening

MORE:Hellam Township rejects warehouse in favor of preserving agricultural area

Codorus State Park

Job fair on Thursday

Codorus State Park will hold a job fair, 1-6 p.m. Thursday at the office and visitors center, 2600 Smith Station Road, Hanover.

The park is hiring for several positions, including lifeguards, semi-skilled laborers and laborers. For more information on open positions within DCNR and career opportunities working for state parks, visit employment.pa.gov.

No appointments are required. There will be onsite interviews that day for some positions. Job seekers should bring two forms of ID.

Rutter’s Children’s Charities

$50,000 Youth Sports Giveaway

Rutter’s Children’s Charities has announced the return of the $50,000 Youth Sports Giveaway for 2023.

Local youth sports leagues can apply online to be chosen as one of 100 teams to receive a $500 donation for use toward uniforms, equipment, travel expenses and other team needs.

Youth leagues and teams can apply through April 21 at Rutters.com/community. To qualify, the league or team must be for children of high school age or younger.

At the conclusion of the submission period, Rutter’s Children’s Charities will review applications and select the winners. Winners will be contacted by May 12.