York County happenings: Curbside pickup at library; crime-prevention seminar

Staff report

Kaltreider-Benfer Library

Curbside pickup now available

Kaltreider-Benfer Library is now offering curbside pickup of library materials at its newly renovated location at 147 S. Charles St. in Red Lion.

Members can place holds online at yorklibraries.org and pick them up after notification that the items are ready. Items should be returned to any other York County library.

According to Kaltreider-Benfer Library Executive Director Don Dellinger, principal construction on the library was completed in late January. Remaining tasks include installation of the HVAC system, the tree house and other furnishings. The temporary location at Windsor Manor Elementary School is permanently closed.

Library staff members are getting 40,000 books on the shelves, computers hooked up, furniture in place, the tree house moved in, and lots of boxes unpacked. According to Dellinger, curbside pickup will continue until the library is finished setting up and ready to open its doors to serve the public. That date has not currently been set.

Curbside pickup of holds is available 2-7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Rep. Wendy Fink

Refuse to Be a Victim seminar

State Rep. Wendy Fink, R-Windsor Township, will host a Refuse to Be a Victim seminar on Saturday.

This is an award-winning crime prevention program that teaches people strategies to lessen their risk of experiencing a criminal attack, Fink said in a news release.

The seminar will be held at 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Fink’s district office, 100 Redco Ave in Red Lion. Trainers for the class will be available until 1 p.m. for discussion and questions.

To RSVP, call 717-244-9232 or visit www.RepWendyFink.com/Events.