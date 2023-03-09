York County happenings: Meat drawing; oral history in Spring Grove

Staff report

Dover

Meat drawing at fire company

Union Fire and Hose Co. No. 1 of Dover will hold its monthly meat drawing on Friday.

Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and drawings start at 7 p.m. Tickets for the meat drawings are sold at the event. Other games of chance will also be available.

The company's service project for March is collecting nonperishable food items for Dover Food Bank.

Call Elaine at 717-873-3912 with any questions.

Spring Grove

Society creating a video archive

The Spring Grove Area Historical Preservation Society is beginning a new project to make videos of local oral histories called "In Their Words." The goal of the project is to create a video archive of local people telling their stories and the story of the community.

The first training will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the SGAHPS Museum, 100 Glenview Road, Spring Grove.

If you are interested in training to become an interviewer or wish to be interviewed, or if you have a group that would be interested in learning to conduct oral history interviews, contact Tracy at executivedirector@sgahps.org or 717-225-0732.