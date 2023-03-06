York County happenings: Royer's kids club; starwatch; art exhibit

Staff report

Stewartstown

Police find missing teen

Pennsylvania State Police in York County found a teenage girl who went missing Thursday.

Troop J in York said Emily Sweatt, 17, of Stewartstown, was found Friday evening.

She had left her residence in the 3000 block of Stewartstown Road in Hopewell Township sometime between 2 and 6 p.m. and was found later that evening and transported back home safely, police said.

Royer's Flowers

Kids club event for St. Patrick's Day

Royer's Flowers and Gifts will be hosting a free kids club event in all their stores at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Children ages 5-12 years old can go to the shops to make a St. Patrick's Day arrangement.

Registration is required for the event. For more information, visit royers.com.

Astronomical Society

Public starwatch on Saturday

The York County Astronomical Society will offer a public starwatch, 8-10 p.m. Saturday at their observatory at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

The evening will begin with a screened presentation on the James Webb Space Telescope's first images and other current astronomy topics. Guests will then be guided on a tour of the sky through one of the club’s telescopes. Attendees will be shown a host of celestial objects including Jupiter and Mars.

Guests are encouraged to bring their telescopes to the observatory to learn more about putting them to their best use.

The event is free and open to the public, and donations will accepted. If there is extreme weather, call 717-759-YCAS, visit www.astroyork.com or go to the society's Facebook page for updates.

York Art Association

Portals and Passages

The York Art Association will open a new exhibit, Portals and Passages: From the Real to the Surreal, with a reception, 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the association, 22 S. Marshall St.

In the exhibit, which is sponsored by the YoCo Arts & Culture Pass, regional artists present their vision of a portal or passage. Awards will be presented Sunday.

The exhibit will be open through April 12. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2-4 p.m. Sunday.