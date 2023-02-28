York County happenings: 'Women & One Acts'; Harris-Perry to speak

Staff report

TAFE

‘Women & One Acts’

TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) will start off Women's History Month with “Women & One Acts” this weekend.

The original stories and historical nods in the production aim to bring some of the power back to women in a world narrative that has either misrepresented or excluded them.

The show is part of TAFE’s Adult Perspective Series and contains suggestive dialogue and adult language. Recommended for ages 16 and up, children under 12 will not be admitted.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Union Lutheran Church East Campus, 700 E. Market St. Tickets are $12, with a portion of Saturday’s house set aside for pay-what-you-wish sales.

For tickets and more information, visit https://tafepa.org/tickets/woa2023.

York College and PHRC

Women’s History Month event

York College will host the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Women’s History Month Event featuring Melissa Harris-Perry from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, in the Waldner Performing Arts Center.

The event is co-sponsored by the York YWCA and is open to the public free of charge.

From 2012-2016, Harris-Perry hosted the television show “Melissa Harris-Perry” on weekend mornings on MSNBC and was awarded the Hillman Prize for broadcast journalism. She is the author of the award-winning “Barbershops, Bibles, and BET: Everyday Talk and Black Political Thought,” “Sister Citizen: Shame, Stereotypes,” and “Black Women in America.”

Harris-Perry is the Maya Angelou Presidential Chair at Wake Forest University in the Department of Politics and International Affairs, the Department of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, and the Program in Environment and Sustainability. She is founder and president of the Anna Julia Cooper Center, an independent organization advancing justice through intersectional scholarship and action, and co-created and co-hosts System Check. She is currently interim host of "The Takeaway" from WNYC public radio.