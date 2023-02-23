York County happenings: Street closing; author to speak; Purim celebration

Staff report

York City

Mason Avenue to close for utility repairs

A stretch of East Mason Avenue in York City will close this weekend for utility repairs.

Scott Miller, chief of staff for Mayor Michael Helfrich, said a section of the road between South George and South Queen streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Met-Ed crews are expected to be on site to replace a power line, he said. Nearby residents aren't expected to experience a service disruption.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The power line is being replaced due to its age. According to Miller, the line was installed nearly five decades ago.

York College

‘Green Washed’ author to speak

York College writer-in residence Kendra Pierre-Louis, author of “Green Washed: Why We Can’t Buy Our Way to a Green Planet,” will discuss her book at 7 p.m. Thursday in Weinstock Lecture Hall, Willman Business Center.

Pierre-Louis has worked as senior climate reporter with the Gimlet/Spotify podcast “How to Save a Planet,” as a climate reporter with The New York Times, and as a staff writer for Popular Science, where she wrote about science, the environment, and, occasionally, mayonnaise.

Pierre-Louis is a recipient of the 2022 American Association for the Advancement of Science Kavli Science Journalism Award. She received the gold award in the magazine category for her story “How rising groundwater caused by climate change could devastate coastal communities” in MIT Technology Review.

The event is open to the public free of charge.

Astronomical Society

Planetarium programs

The York County Astronomical Society will offer Saturday afternoon programs for young children and families and Saturday evening for older family members at the York Learning Center Planetarium on March 4.

The children’s program is “One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure” at 2 p.m.; StarWatch at 2:40 p.m.; and “Rusty Rocket’s Last Blast” at 3:20 p.m.

The evening program will show “Two Small Pieces of Glass” at 7 p.m.; StarWatch at 7:40 p.m.; and “Forward! To the Moon” at 8:20 p.m.

The planetarium is located in the York Learning Center, 301 E. Sixth Ave. In North York. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for children and seniors, and admission to any second or third show is $1 each.

For more information, visit www.AstroYork.com.

York JCC

Purim Carnival

The York Jewish Community Center will host its Purim Carnival noon-2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the York JCC, 2000 Hollywood Drive. This event is free and open to the public.

The family-friendly event includes a bounce house, face painting, live music, crafts, and games as well as Purim-themed puppet shows and reading corners.

Tours of the JCC will be offered throughout the day, showcasing the fitness center, gymnasium, group fitness classes, and a wide range of cultural, social and inclusive programs.

J Purim Carnival takes place shortly before Purim, or the Feast of Lots, a joyous holiday that recounts the saving of the Jews from a threatened massacre during the Persian period (539-330 BCE). The holiday is traditionally celebrated with community celebrations and giving of gifts to friends and the poor.