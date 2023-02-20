York County happenings: Theater in repertory; H.O.P.E. benefit dinner

Staff report

York College

Theater in repertory

York College’s 2023 theater season starts off with two shows performed in repertory, with a different show performed each day, Thursday through March 4.

“Topdog/Underdog” by Suzan-Lori Parks, will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday and Saturday and Friday, March 3, with a 3 p.m. matinee on Saturday, March 4. The play is a tale of two brothers who grew up with no family except each other. Lincoln used to be a proficient three-card monte dealer, but he gave it up for a job where he impersonates Abraham Lincoln. Booth, desiring success for himself, decides he will master the game of three-card monte for himself. The play won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2002.

“Red Bike” by Caridad Svich, will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and at 3 p.m. Saturday, as well as at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, and Saturday, March 4. “Red Bike” is a coming-of-age play following the stream-of-consciousness of an 11-year-old­ as she travels through her small town on her bike. Playwright Svich was a writer-in-residence at York College during the fall 2020 semester and the keynote speaker for the JL Smith New Play Festival in May 2022.

Performances are live in the Perko Black Box Theatre, Waldner Performing Arts Center, and are free to the public with general admission seating. Contact the box office at 717-600-3868 or boxoffice@ycp.edu for more information.

H.O.P.E.

Annual dinner next week

H.O.P.E.’s Annual Pasta Dinner will be held 3-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the New Freedom Family Restaurant & Coffee Shop, 17308 Susquehanna Trail, New Freedom.

The cost is $12.99 and includes your favorite pasta with your choice of sauce, salad, garlic bread and a soda or BYOB. Lasagna is returning to the menu this year.

H.O.P.E., Help for Oncology Problems and Emotional Support, is a nonprofit based in New Freedom that provides assistance and support to cancer patients and their families, from a ride to doctor appointments to food pantry and meal assistance, support groups and cancer accessories. For information, go to https://hopelifeline.org/.