York County happenings: 'Spamalot'; learn about planned giving

Staff report

Belmont Theatre

'Spamalot' opens Friday

The Belmont Theatre present the musical comedy "Monty Python’s Spamalot," Friday through Feb. 26 at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St.

"Spamalot" is lovingly ripped off from "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," retelling the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table and featuring a bevy of show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits and French people. Songs include "Find Your Grail," "Knights of the Round Table" and "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life."

Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $28 for seniors 62+ and $18 for youth 18 and under. For information, go to https://thebelmont.org/.

YMCA

Learn about planned giving

Fulton Financial Advisors, in collaboration with the YMCA of the Roses, will give a presentation on planned giving at noon Monday.

The presentation will give listeners more information about the YMCA's mission and its legacy society as well as an overview of the most common types of planned gifts, the income and tax implications and practical examples of each gift type.

The presentation will be available virtually and in-person at the York Branch YMCA, 90 N. Newberry St. and will be recorded. RSVP by calling 717-812-0119 ext. 300 or emailing jkirkenir@rosesymca.org by Friday.