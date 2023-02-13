York County happenings: York College events; job fair at state park; open house

Staff report

York College

Learn more about the national parks

York College’s spring sustainability series will highlight the history of the U.S. National Park System and its connection to the work of Frederick Law Olmstead, who is best known for designing New York’s Central Park. The series will feature two events that are open to the public free of charge.

On Thursday, Dennis Drabelle will present “Where Did the Idea for National Parks Come From?” at 7 p.m. in the Weinstock Lecture Hall, Willman Business Center. During the 1970s, Drabelle was an attorney-adviser at the U.S. Department of the Interior and counsel to the assistant secretary of the interior for fish and wildlife and parks. His books include “Mile High Fever: Silver Mines, Boom Towns,” and “High Living on the Comstock Lode” and “The Great American Railroad War: How Ambrose Bierce and Frank Norris Took on the Notorious Central Pacific Railroad.” His most recent book, “The Power of Scenery,” examines the roots of the U.S. National Park System in Olmstead's earlier work.

On April 13, Dagomar Degroot will present “What Can History Tell Us About Climate Change” at 7 p.m. in the Weinstock Lecture Hall. Degroot is an associate professor of environmental history at Georgetown University. He is the founder and co-director of HistoricalClimatology.com and the Tipping Points Project, the co-director and co-founder of the Climate History Network and the co-host of the podcast Climate History.

Pinchot State Park

Job fair on Thursday

Gifford Pinchot State Park will hold a job fair, 1-6 p.m. Thursday at the park office. 2200 Rosstown Road.

The park is hiring laborers, semi-skilled laborers and park resource rangers. Interested candidates should bring 2 forms of ID and a resume. Jobseekers are invited to visit the job fair; no appointment or registration is required.

Onsite interviews and some conditional offers will be made the day of the event for open positions.

For more information on open positions within DCNR and career opportunities working for state parks, visit employment.pa.gov.

York College

Free screening of 'On the Beach'

York College will screen “On the Beach,” a 1959 drama about nuclear war that marks a major shift in the style of Hollywood cinematography, at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Humanities Center, Room 218. The event, part of the Humanities Film Series, is open to the public free of charge.

The film will be presented by Temple University film professor Chris Cagle, who will highlight the contributions of its Italian cinematographer, Guiseppe Rotunno.

Cagle's book, “Sociology on Film: Postwar Hollywood's Prestige Commodity,” examines the 1940s social problem film as both a form of popular sociology and a strain of middlebrow "prestige" cinema. His newest book project is an examination of an international "festival film" style in contemporary documentary. His blog, Category D, showcases research in progress and discusses disciplinary issues in film and media studies.

York Catholic

Open house on Thursday

York Catholic Middle & High School, 601 E. Springettsbury Ave., will hold an open house for perspective students in grades 7-12 and their families, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday by appointment.

Perspective students and their families will have the opportunity to tour the building, talk to teachers, administrators and meet current students.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 717-846-8871 ext. 1354.