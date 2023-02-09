York County happenings: Alzheimer's support; TAFE auditions; Heart Association benefit

Staff report

Senior Commons

Alzheimer's Caregivers Support Group to meet

Senior Commons at Powder Mill offers a free and confidential Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group to help those caring for loved one with caregiving concerns and informative discussions.

The next meeting is at 6 p.m. Thursday at Senior Commons, 1775 Powder Mill Road. It will focus on creating a memory page with Carolyn Brady-Beiler from Storytellers, who will lead the group through the process during this hands-on workshop. Those attending should bring photos; Senior Commons will supply all other materials.

RSVP by Friday by calling 717-741-0961 or emailing mpoole@powdermill.com.

TAFE

Auditions for touring shows, play

TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) will hold auditions for its touring shows and for a play, “The Princess Rescuers,” over the next two weeks.

Auditions for the touring shows are 1-3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Union Lutheran Church East Campus, 700 E Market St.

Cast members from 7 to 107 are needed, and actors must have daytime availability and transportation. TAFE is casting for a youth show and a senior show, and no acting experience is required.

Auditions for “The Princess Rescuers” begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22 at Union Lutheran Church East Campus. The show is part of TAFE’s Youth & Family Series and follows the adventures of three siblings on a quest to save Princess Vallia of Elna.

Cast and crew members ages 7 to adult are needed, and no advance preparation is necessary. Performances are April 21-23.

For more information, visit tafepa.org.

Chicken potpie

Dinner benefits American Heart Association

Senior Commons at Powder Mill will host a drive-up chicken potpie dinner to benefit the American Heart Association. Curbside pickup is 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Senior Commons main entrance, 1775 Powder Mill Road.

Each dinner features homemade Pennsylvania Dutch chicken potpie, coleslaw, a dinner roll and dessert. The cost is a $15 donation per person to benefit the American Heart Association.

Dinners must be preorders; call 717-741-0961 by Tuesday. Cash or check payment due at pick up. Checks should be made payable to the American Heart Association.