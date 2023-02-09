Lost tapes and settlement payments: Inside York County Prison's C-SAU affair
ANNOUNCEMENTS

York County happenings: Alzheimer's support; TAFE auditions; Heart Association benefit

Staff report

Senior Commons

Alzheimer's Caregivers Support Group to meet

Senior Commons at Powder Mill offers a free and confidential Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group to help those caring for loved one with caregiving concerns and informative discussions.

The next meeting is at 6 p.m. Thursday at Senior Commons, 1775 Powder Mill Road. It will focus on creating a memory page with Carolyn Brady-Beiler from Storytellers, who will lead the group through the process during this hands-on workshop. Those attending should bring photos; Senior Commons will supply all other materials.

RSVP by Friday by calling 717-741-0961 or emailing mpoole@powdermill.com.

Senior Commons at Powder Mill personal care home in York Township Thursday, April 23, 2020.

TAFE 

Auditions for touring shows, play 

TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) will hold auditions for its touring shows and for a play, “The Princess Rescuers,” over the next two weeks. 

Auditions for the touring shows are 1-3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Union Lutheran Church East Campus, 700 E Market St.  

Cast members from 7 to 107 are needed, and actors must have daytime availability and transportation. TAFE is casting for a youth show and a senior show, and no acting experience is required. 

Auditions for “The Princess Rescuers” begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22 at Union Lutheran Church East Campus. The show is part of TAFE’s Youth & Family Series and follows the adventures of three siblings on a quest to save Princess Vallia of Elna.  

Cast and crew members ages 7 to adult are needed, and no advance preparation is necessary. Performances are April 21-23.  

For more information, visit tafepa.org

Chicken potpie

Dinner benefits American Heart Association

Senior Commons at Powder Mill will host a drive-up chicken potpie dinner to benefit the American Heart Association. Curbside pickup is 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Senior Commons main entrance, 1775 Powder Mill Road.

Each dinner features homemade Pennsylvania Dutch chicken potpie, coleslaw, a dinner roll and dessert. The cost is a $15 donation per person to benefit the American Heart Association.

Dinners must be preorders; call 717-741-0961 by Tuesday. Cash or check payment due at pick up. Checks should be made payable to the American Heart Association.