York County happenings: Deeds service; piano recital; Home and Garden Show; 'Soup for Souls'

Staff report

Hanover

Right-turn-only restrictions in effect

Hanover Borough Police are advising drivers of new right-turn-only restrictions that go into effect Monday in several locations in the borough.

Those locations include:

East Walnut Street at York Street — between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Franklin Street at Frederick Street — between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Walnut Street at Baltimore Street — between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.

The Hanover Borough Council approved the ordinance enacting the restrictions following traffic studies at those locations.

Police said the purpose of the restrictions is to reduce the number of traffic accidents and related injuries as a result of drivers attempting to turn at, or cross, these intersections during peak traffic hours.

Police will be monitoring these areas to make sure the new restrictions are observed.

Recorder of Deeds

Free service alerts homeowners of activity

York County Recorder of Deeds Laura Shue is offering a records notification service to all homeowners in York County.

The free service will alert homeowners by email whenever a document is recorded with their property ID number attached. It is designed to provide security and assurance that no document is recorded without the homeowner’s knowledge.

To sign up, go to https://yorkcountypa.gov/1101/Records-Notification-Service.

Stewartstown

Blood drive on Friday

Stewartstown Presbyterian Church and the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank will be holding a blood drive from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday in the Fellowship Hall at the church, 14 College Ave. in Stewartstown.

Everyone who donates will receive a Rutter’s gift card and a Papa John’s 2 for 1 pizza certificate.

A form of ID will be required when donating. Appointments are strongly recommended to reduce waiting time and improve the donation experience. Call 800-771-0059 or go to www.717GiveBlood.org to schedule an appointment.

York College

Faculty recital on piano

York College’s Kenneth Osowski will present a faculty recital on piano at 7:30 p.m. Friday in DeMeester Recital Hall, Wolf Hall. The event is open to the public free of charge.

Osowski is an assistant professor of music at York College. He also serves as principal pianist of the York Symphony Orchestra and collaborative pianist of the York County Senior Honors Choir. Osowski will present a unique recital program of diverse repertoire.

Dover

Meat drawing at the fire company

Union Fire and Hose Co No. 1 of Dover will hold a meat drawing on Friday.

Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m., and the drawings begin at 7 p.m. Prizes are meats from Weavers of Wellsville. Other games of chance will be available.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the event. The company's service project is to collect nonperishable food items for Dover Food Bank.

Call Elaine at 717-873-3912 with any questions.

Home and Garden Show

York Builders Association

The 55th Annual York Builders Association Home and Garden Show will be held Friday through Sunday at the Weis Market Arena at the York Expo Center.

The show will feature exhibits on indoor and outdoor garden design, new home building and remodeling, landscaping and other home improvement ideas.

Designer Taniya Nayak from HGTV will be on hand Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.

Hours of the show are: 4-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.

Cost is $8 for adults and free for children 18 and under.

For more information, visit https://yorkbuilders.com/events/home-garden-show/.

Red Lion Zion

'Soup for Souls' community supper

Red Lion Zion United Methodist Church will hold its free annual “Soup for Souls” Community Soup Supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

No tickets are required, the meal is first come, first served. The menu includes an assortment of homemade soups, salad, desserts and beverages. Call the church office at 244-2585 for more information. In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.

During the event, there will be a free-will canned good drive for a local food bank, but a donation is not necessary to eat.

Red Lion Zion Methodist Church is located at 1155 Felton Road, Red Lion. Visit www.redlionzion.com for more information. For questions, contact Joan Alley at 717-244-2585 or churchoffice@redlionzionumc.org.