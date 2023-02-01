York County happenings: Emergency siren test; bus pass sale; planetarium shows

Staff report

Muddy Run

Plant to test sirens

The Muddy Run hydroelectric power plant is testing emergency sirens at 10 a.m. Thursday.

It is the first of three times the sirens will be tested throughout the year. There will be brief tone followed by the words "this is a test, this is a test," according to officials at Constellation, the company that owns the plant.

The test will last two minutes, and no public, county or local emergency organization action is needed during the test. If any maintenance is deemed necessary, it will happen during the test, said Brandy Donaldson, a manager at Generation Communications East.

The system is made up of six speakers mounted on poles upstream and downstream of the plant in Drumore Township, Lancaster County, and in Lower Chanceford and Peach Bottom townships in York County.

Rabbit Transit

50% off bus passes

In observance of Transit Equity Day and Rosa Park’s Birthday, which are both Saturday, Rabbit Transit will offer 50% off all fixed route Token Transit bus passes, including multi-ride and single ride trips. Stop Hopper & Express are not included in the sale.

The sale will take place from Saturday through Saturday, Feb. 11. Token Transit mobile bus passes are available for Adams, Cumberland/Dauphin and York County fixed route riders. These passes may be purchased through the Token Transit app.

Astronomical Society

Planetarium shows scheduled

The York County Astronomical Society will present programs Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening at the York Learning Center Planetarium. Afternoon shows are geared toward younger star gazers. On Saturday, the program features "One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure" at 2 p.m. and "Flight Adventures" at 3:20 p.m., with StarWatch at 2:40 p.m.

For older family members, "Skywatchers of Africa" is shown at 7 p.m. and "Forward! To The Moon" at 8:20 p.m., with StarWatch at 7:40 p.m. The planetarium is located in the York Learning Center, 301 E. Sixth Ave. in North York. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for children and seniors for the first show. Admission to any second or third show is $1 each.

For more information, visit www.AstroYork.com.