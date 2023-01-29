York County happenings: MLK portrayal at York College; man charged with pointing gun

Staff report

York College

Actor portrays Martin Luther King Jr.

York College will host a live character portrayal, “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Strength of Shared Dreams,” from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Willman Center’s Weinstock Lecture Hall. The event, which is open to the public free of charge, will be followed by a meet-and-greet reception with actor Ron Jones.

Through live character portrayal and video, Jones depicts how MLK’s 1968 “Poor People’s Campaign” was a turning point in intersectional advocacy. Had King lived to be the face of this young movement, it would have changed the way people look at race and social issues.

Jones is the executive director and artistic principal of Dialogues on Diversity and also an educator, writer and social activist who uses improvisation as a tool for self-expression and violence prevention. He has won numerous awards for his work in theatre for social justice, including an Emmy for Best Children’s Programming in 2002.

The event is sponsored by the Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion and Owning My Blackness.

East Hopewell Township

Police: Man pointed gun at neighbor

A man who allegedly pointed a gun at his neighbor in East Hopewell Township was arrested Thursday afternoon by Pennsylvania State Police troopers.

Timothy Kauffman, 37, was arrested by troopers from Troop J after an incident in the 12000 block of Cross Roads Avenue.

Troopers were contacted by the neighbor around 5:15 p.m., who told them Kauffman came out of his home and pointed a gun at him as he drove by, according to police.

Troopers tried to make contact with Kauffman, who allegedly refused to come out. Kauffman eventually relented and came out and taken into custody, police said.

Kauffman was charged terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, a first-degree misdemeanor; and recklessly endangering another and simple assault, second-degree misdemeanors.

He was arraigned on those charges Friday before Magisterial District Judge Scott Laird. Kauffman’s bail was set at $50,000, but he was unable to post it. He is currently in York County Prison.

A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Laura Manifold is set for Feb. 15.