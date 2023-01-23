York County happenings: School news; pre-retirement seminars

Staff report

York Catholic

Events planned for Catholic Schools Week

York Catholic Middle and High School students will be honoring staff, faculty and doing community service for Catholic Schools Week, which runs from Sunday through Saturday, Feb. 4.

Some of the events planned include reading to students at St. Joseph Elementary School, giving out goodie bags to bus drivers, and treats for faculty and staff.

For more information, contact David Butler, admissions director, at 717-846-8871 ext. 1354 or dbutler@yorkcatholic.org.

York County Agency on Aging

Pre-retirement seminars

The York County Agency on Aging will be holding two pre-retirement seminars, Thursday and Thursday, March 23, with both planned for 6-8:30 p.m.

Thursday's seminar will be held via Zoom, while March 23 seminar will be held at the agency's office, 2401 Pleasant Valley Road.

In both sessions, individuals will learn about Medicare options, premium reduction plans and how to navigate the Medicare system.

To register for either session, call 717-771-9008.

