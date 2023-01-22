York County happenings: Fatal crash; boy missing

Staff report

Bull Road

Man dies in crash

A crash Saturday afternoon on Bull Road claimed the life of a 41-year-old man.

The driver of a vehicle reportedly was heading north around 3 p.m. when he made a sudden turn into the parking lot of the Dollar General at 3457 Bull Road, near the line between Dover Township and Conewago Township, according to a news release from the York County Coroner’s Office.

The driver lost control and the vehicle ended up in a culvert. The driver was extricated and taken to a hospital, the coroner reported. The 41-year-old man in the front passenger seat was found dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Spring Grove

14-year-old missing

York County Regional Police are seeking help in locating a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Monday.

Joseph Harrell III, of Spring Grove, was last seen in the 3200 block of Betlou James Place in Gwynn Oak, Maryland. Gwynn Oak is an unincorporated area of Baltimore, Maryland.

Harrell is 6 feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact York County Regional Police at 717-741-1259. Those with tips can remain anonymous.