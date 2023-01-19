York County happenings: Road to close; family members sought

Staff report

West York

Road to close for pipe replacement

A West York road will be closed later this month road closure is planned for later this month in West York.

The 1300 block of West King Street will be shut from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday as Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania replaces a pipeline. A detour will be in place along South Highland Avenue, West Poplar Street and Hoke Street.

Motorists in the area should use caution when driving in the area of the work zones and be prepared for slowed or stopped traffic in the area during the work period, Columbia Gas said in a statement.

Motorists should also keep a safe distance between vehicles when driving in those areas, reduce speeds in work zones and obey flaggers and posted signs, including those for detours and parking restrictions.

York County Coroner

Looking for man's family

The York County Coroner’s Office is looking for the family or next of kin for a man in his 80s who died recently.

The coroner’s office is seeking information about the family of Alan G. Vogt, who resided in Dover Township.

If anyone has information regarding any family members, they are asked to contact the York County Coroner’s Office at 717-840-7617.