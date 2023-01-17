York County happenings: Fink open house; park hiring lifeguards

Staff report

Rep. Wendy Fink

Open house on Saturday

State Rep. Wendy Fink, R-Windsor Township, will host an open house for her constituents in the 94th District.

“I am excited to host my first event at the district office in Red Lion. My staff and I are eager to chat with constituents and share information about the services we provide. This also a great opportunity for constituents to ask questions and share concerns about state-related issues. I hope to see many people there,” Fink said in an email.

The event will take place 8:0-11 a.m. Saturday at Fink’s office, 100 Redco Ave. in Red Lion. A light breakfast will be served.

Codorus State Park

Lifeguards needed

Codorus State Park in Hanover is hiring lifeguards for the 2023 season.

Anyone interested may apply online at www.employment.pa.gov

The state Department of Natural Resources, which is in charge of the state parks, will cover all costs associated with the acquisition of initial lifeguarding certifications for new staff. Additional information on the local organizations providing these certification classes, including addresses, dates, times and registration information, will be provided at time of interview.

The starting pay rate for lifeguards at state parks is $15.88 an hour, and schedules are typically 37.5 hours over five days per week.

To apply, go to www.employment.pa.gov, click on open jobs and search for lifeguard.