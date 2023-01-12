York County happenings: Meat drawing; 'Four Weddings and an Elvis'; star watch

Staff report

Dover fire company

Meat drawing on Friday

Union Fire and Hose Co, No. 1 of Dover will hold a meat drawing on Friday at the station, at 30 E. Canal St.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and dinner is served at 6, with the meat drawings at 7 p.m. Other games of chance also will be available.

Tickets for meat drawings are $10 for a chance at each of the drawings.

The company's service project for January is to collect hats, gloves, scarves, socks and gently used coats and blankets for the homeless.

Call Elaine Kroft at 717-873-3912 for more information.

Belmont Theatre

'Four Weddings and an Elvis'

The Belmont Theatre presents the comedy "Four Weddings and an Elvis," written by Nancy Frick, Friday through Jan. 22 in the Grumbacher Studio in the theatre, 27 S. Belmont St.

The story revolves around Sandy, the owner of a wedding chapel in Las Vegas who has been married four times herself, and five of her funniest weddings, involving everyone from Elvis to a couple trying to get married before the police arrive.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30 for adults, $28 for seniors 62+ and $18 for youth 18 and under. For more information, go to https://thebelmont.org/.

Astronomical Society

Public Starwatch

The York County Astronomical Society will hold a public Starwatch, 7-9 p.m. Saturday at the Observatory at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

The evening will begin with a screened astronomical presentation on the James Webb Space Telescope first images and other current astronomy topics. Guests will then be guided on a tour of the sky through one of the club’s telescopes. Attendees will be shown a host of celestial objects including Jupiter and Mars.

Anyone with a telescope is welcome to bring it to the observatory and let experts help walk you through its use.

The event is free, and donations are welcome. If it is clear, all activities will occur as scheduled. In the event of extreme weather, please call 717-759-YCAS (9227) for notice of cancellation, or visit www.astroyork.com or the Facebook page at York County Astronomical Society (YCAS).