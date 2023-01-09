York County happenings: Art exhibit; woman dies in crash; family sought

Staff report

Route 30 crash

Ephrata woman killed

An Ephrata woman was killed Saturday evening when the vehicle she was driving collided with the back of a tractor-trailer truck on Route 30 in Springettsbury Township.

Mary P. Escobar, 55, was heading east on Route 30 around 8:15 p.m. when she collided with the rear of a truck which was not towing a trailer, that was stopped at a red light in the area of North Hills Road, according to a report from the York County Coroner's Office.

Witnesses reported Escobar, who was the only occupant in her vehicle, appeared to increase her speed just before hitting the truck, the report states.

There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology report will be done.

York City

Coroner seeking woman's family

The York County Coroner's Office is seeking the next-of-kin of a woman who died recently of natural causes in her home.

Ernestine Miller, who was in her 60s according to the coroner's office, was found dead in her York City residence.

If anyone has any information regarding her family, please call the York County Coroner's office at 717-840-7617.

York College

New exhibit opens at Marketview Arts

York College’s Marketview Arts, 7 W. Philadelphia St., is hosting an exhibition by McKinley Wallace III, “Thick Blue Line.”

The exhibit is open through Feb. 23, and an artist talk and closing reception will begin at 5 p.m. on Feb. 23. Events are open to the public free of charge. The artwork in this exhibition is for sale.

Wallace is a mixed-media painter based in Baltimore. In this exhibition, he uses the color blue to represent peace, tension or the abuse of power depending on placement, size or shade.