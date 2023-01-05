York County happenings: Penn State Extension events; 'Women & One Acts' auditions

Staff report

Get updates about pesticides

The Penn State Extension will be giving Agronomic Pesticide updates Tuesday and Wednesday during the Keystone Farm Show, being held at the York Expo Center.

Tuesday's session will focus on pesticide management and understanding pesticide toxicity, while Wednesday's session will focus on spill protocol and spray nozzle basics. Both sessions begin at 10 a.m.

For more information, contact Heidi Reed at hreed@psu.edu or 717-472-8108.

Learn about the Master Watershed Stewards

The Penn State Extension will hold a virtual informational meeting via Zoom for individuals interested in the Master Watershed Steward program at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting will highlight volunteer requirements and showcase projects stewards have done.

To register for the meeting, visit https://extension.psu.edu/master-watershed-steward-information-session-for-york-county

TAFE

Auditions for 'Woman & One Acts'

TAFE will hold auditions at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for "Women & One Acts."

The show features a collection of 10-minute comedic original stories and historical nods that serve to bring some of the power back to women in a world narrative that they have been either misrepresented by or excluded from.

Auditions will be held at Union Lutheran Church East Campus, 700 E Market St.

Parts are available for women ages 18-70s, men ages 18-50s and a teenage girl, as well as crew members. Actors could be cast in multiple roles. No advance preparation is needed.

Performances are March 3-5 as part of TAFE's Adult Perspective Series. For more information, visit https://tafepa.org/.