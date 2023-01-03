York County happenings: New website; planetarium shows; open house at JCC

Staff report

Northeastern

District launches new website

As Northeastern School District welcomed its students back Monday from winter break, it also announced the launch of a new website.

The district announced the launch on its Facebook, Twitter and old website pages and said that it will no longer update the old website, www.nesd.k12.pa.us.

The new site can be found at https://sites.google.com/nebobcats.org/nesd/our-district.

Suggestions on what residents want on the new site can be left by clicking on the “Website Suggestion” button at the bottom of each page.

Astronomical Society

Planetarium shows on Saturday

The York County Astronomical Society will offer programs on Saturday at the York Learning Center Planetarium.

Afternoon programs are targeted for young children and families, and evening programs are geared to older family members.

The lineup Saturday afternoon is: 2 p.m.: "One World, One Sky"; 2:40 p.m., StarWatch; 3:20 p.m., "Defying Gravity: It IS Rocket Science!"

Saturday evening's shows are: 7 p.m., "A Part of the Sky Called Orion"; 7:40 p.m., StarWatch; 8:20 p.m., "Forward! to the Moon."

The planetarium is located in the York Learning Center, 301 E. Sixth Ave. in North York. Admission to the first show is $4 for adults, $3 for children and seniors. Admission to any second or third show is $1 each. For more information, visit www.AstroYork.com.

York JCC

Winter Open House

The York Jewish Community Center will hold its annual Winter Open House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the JCC, 2000 Hollywood Drive. The event is free and open to the public.

Those attending can try out fitness and wellness classes and activities and enjoy complimentary hot chocolate. Children and their families can participate in free make-and-take activities and learn about JCC summer camp and specialty camp offerings with early bird registration options. Kids gym will be open 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tours of the community center will be offered throughout the day, showcasing the full-court gymnasium, fitness center, heated indoor pool, group fitness and water aerobics classes, cultural, social and inclusive programs. For more information, visit https://yorkjcc.org/winter-open-house/ or call 717-843-0918.