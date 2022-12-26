York County happenings: Body found after fire; 10-year-old leads police on chase

Staff report

Jackson Township

Woman found dead after fire

A 54-year-old woman was found dead after a fire Thursday night in Jackson Township.

The woman was found dead in her home in the 500 block of Rockville Road, according to a news release from the York County Coroner’s Office.

The woman’s body was found shortly before the coroner’s office was dispatched to the scene around 10:20 p.m., the release states.

Fire crews were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. and were on the scene for hours. According to a Facebook post from the Dover Township Fire Department, there was a report of someone trapped in the structure when the fire crews were first dispatched.

The Nashville Volunteer Fire Department was the lead fire company on the scene, although a number of fire companies responded to the scene, the coroner’s report stated.

The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal and Northern York County Regional Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

York County Deputy Coroners Carissa McLyman and Scott Pennewill were dispatched to the scene and certified the death. The cause of death will be released at a later time, the coroner’s office stated.

The victim’s name will be released pending the notification of next of kin.

The coroner’s office stated no autopsy will be performed, but a routine toxicology will be obtained.

Gettysburg

10-year-old leads police on chase

A 10-year-old boy led state troopers on a late-night police chase in Gettysburg while his younger brother was his passenger, according to authorities.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers spotted a red Ford Explorer traveling without headlights shortly before midnight Wednesday, according to a news release.

The SUV was then seen going the wrong way around a traffic circle in Gettysburg, authorities said.

A state trooper activated their lights and sirens, officials said, trying to get the driver to pull over.

The driver ignored authorities and began driving the wrong way down a street, according to the release. The driver also ignored red traffic signals, authorities said.

Police initiated a chase, and the SUV “continued to swerve wildly across the roadway and fluctuated speed,” authorities said.

The chase lasted about 3 miles, police said, until the SUV struck a utility pole.

Authorities then learned the driver was a 10-year-old child, and his 6-year-old sibling was in the vehicle with him.

The children, who police said were not hurt, were taken home to their mother.