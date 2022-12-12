York County happenings: Boy missing; York Catholic events; final leaf pickup

Staff report

York City

13-year-old boy missing

The York City Police Department is looking for any information on a missing 13-year-old boy.

Malaky Baker, 13, was reported missing on Monday.

Anyone with information about Malaky should contact Detective Andrew Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or leave a tip at the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Tips also can be submitted via the YCPD tip line at 717-849-2204.

York Catholic

Holiday concerts, future student games

York Catholic Middle and High School, 601 E. Springettsbury Ave. in York, will be holding holiday concerts and athletic events for future students.

The high school holiday concert will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, and the middle school concert will be held at 7 p.m. Monday.

Both performances are free and will feature choirs and bands.

Future student basketball games will be held for boys' players and cheerleaders on Friday, when the boys play Bermudian Springs, and for girls players on Friday, Jan. 13, when the girls team plays ELCO.

Both JV games start at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow, and they are open to students in K-6 grades.

For more information on these events, visit https://yorkcatholic.org/.

York City

Final leaf pickup

The final pickup for leaves in York City residential areas will begin on Monday.

All residents in the City must have their leaves raked out to the curb by 7 a.m. Monday. No brush, grass of branches should be included or the leaves cannot be picked up.