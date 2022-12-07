York County happenings: Poetry contest; Master Watershed Stewards

Staff report

York County Libraries

Entries sought for poetry contest

York County Libraries is seeking entries for the 34th Annual A Celebration of Poetry contest.

The contest is open to students in York and Adams counties in first through 12th grade. Entrants are asked to write an original poem in their style of choice. Submitting original artwork with poems is encouraged but not required.

The complete contest rules and official entry form are available at www.yorklibraries.org/poetry. Submissions will be accepted online and at all YCL locations and Gettysburg Library from through Jan. 20, 2023.

To help students prepare for the contest, library staff will post weekly poetry prompts on social media and offer Pop-Up Poetry stations at local libraries.

Contest entries will be judged by a panel of local educators and poets who will select winners in the following age groups: Grades 1-2, Grades 3-4, Grades 5-6, Grades 7-8, Grades 9-10 and Grades 11-12. Winning poems will be published in a commemorative booklet. In addition, winners will be invited to read their poems during “A Celebration of Poetry” event April 26.

Anyone with questions about the contest should email ysdepartment@yorklibraries.org.

Penn State Extension

Learn about the Master Watershed Stewards

Penn State Extension in York County will hold information meetings about Master Watershed Stewards over Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Jan. 10.

York County has more than 80 trained Master Watershed Stewards and will be holding a training in early spring of 2023 for new stewards. Master Watershed Stewards complete a training and then volunteer in the community to improve the health of our streams, rivers and other natural resources. They teach adults and children about the environment, organize stream clean-ups, design demonstration rain gardens, monitor streams, work with municipal officials to plant riparian buffers and more.

The Zoom presentation will highlight volunteer requirements and will showcase on-the-ground projects and educational programs stewards have done in the county. Interested individuals should register for the virtual meeting at https://extension.psu.edu/master-watershed-steward-information-session-for-york-county.

Contact Jodi Sulpizio, Master Watershed Steward coordinator, at 717-840-7408 or jrb143@psu.edu for more information.