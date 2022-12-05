York County happenings: Alzheimer's benefit; book sale; public starwatch

Staff report

Senior Commons

Dinner benefits Alzheimer’s Association

Senior Commons at Powder Mill will host a drive-up spaghetti dinner to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Curbside pickup will be available 4-6 p.m Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The full-course meal includes spaghetti, meatballs, garlic bread, salad and dessert. The cost is a $10 donation per person

Dinners must be preordered by calling 717-741-0961 by Wednesday.

Cash or check payment is due at pick up. Checks should be made payable to the Alzheimer’s Association. Diners can drive up to the main entrance at 1775 Powder Mill Road with their name in the car window, and someone will bring the meals out.

Stewartstown

Winter Is Coming used book sale

Friends of the Mason-Dixon Public Library in Stewartstown will be holding a Winter Is Coming used book sale.

The sale is open noon-6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library has plenty of children and adult books for sale and paperbacks.

All sale proceeds will be used to purchase new media for the library to place into circulation.

The library is located at 250 Bailey Drive in Stewartstown. Call 717-993-2404 for additional information.

Astronomical Society

Public starwatch on Saturday

The York County Astronomical Society will be offering a public starwatch Saturday at their Observatory at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

The event runs 7-9 p.m. and will begin with a screened astronomical presentation on the James Webb Space Telescope first images and other current astronomy topics.

Guests will then be guided on a tour of the sky through one of the club’s telescopes. Attendees will be shown a host of celestial objects including Jupiter and Mars.

Do you have a telescope and are not sure how to use it? Bring it to the observatory and the experts can help.

While this event is free and open to the public, donations are welcome.