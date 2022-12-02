York County happenings: Home Holidays Tour; holiday bazaar; planetarium shows

Staff report

York City Police

Trying to identify burglar

Police are looking for assistance in identifying a person in series of burglaries that occurred over the past few weeks in York City's southwest neighborhoods.

A doorbell camera at one residence captured a photo of the person, according to city police.

Anyone with information about the burglar can submit tips to the York City Police through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

Tips can also be submitted to York City Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org; by calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204; or by calling the York City Police Department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219

All persons submitting tips will remain anonymous.

Stewartstown

Holiday Homes Tour

The Mason-Dixon Public Library and the Stewartstown Historical Society will host the Holiday Homes Tour on Saturday after an absence of several years due to COVID-19 concerns.

The tour runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tour visitors will be welcomed into five private residences plus the Hyson Schoolhouse, Belle Grade Farmhouse Getaway and Cross Roads Methodist Church, where an optional lunch will be available. Each tour site is unique with interesting architecture, history, special collections or inspiring decorations for the holiday season.

Tour passes and the optional lunch may be purchased at the library, 250 Bailey Drive, or the Historical Society, 11 Mill St., on Saturday. Tour passes are $25 per adult, and the optional lunch is an additional $7.

For additional information, contact the Mason-Dixon Public Library at 717-993-2404 or Mary Linkous at 717-382-4147.

Covenant Moravian Church

11th Annual Holiday Bazaar

Covenant Moravian Church, 901 Cape Horn Road, will host its 11th Annual Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Vendors will be offering jewelry, home décor and crafts, and homemade cookies will be available for purchase in the Cookie Room. Lunch food — including hamburger barbecue, hot dogs and soup — will be served from the Christmas Kitchen.

Proceeds will support the local and global mission work of the Women’s Fellowship.

York County Astronomical Society

Planetarium shows

The York County Astronomical Society will hold planetarium shows Saturday at the York Learning Center, 301 E. Sixth Ave.

Showtimes are:

2 p.m.: "One World, One Sky: Big Bird's Adventure" (children's show)

2:40 p.m.: StarWatch

3:20 p.m.: "Rusty Rocket's Last Blast" (children's show)

7 p.m.: "Forward! to the Moon"

7:40 p.m.: StarWatch

8:20 p.m.: "Chasing the Ghost Particles"

Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for children and seniors and $1 for each second and third show.

For more information, visit www.AstroYork.com.