York County happenings: Grief Share; Spruce'd Up; Festival of Trees

Staff report

Hanover

Grief Share

Calvary Bible Church of Hanover is offering the class Grief Share, a special weekly support group and seminar conducted by people who understand what those who have list a loved one are experiencing.

Participants will learn how to deal with the pain and loss of a loved one: spouse, parent, child or close friend.

Grief Share features 13 dynamic video seminars. It will be held 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays beginning this week and Calvary Bible Church, 603 Wilson Ave. in Hanover.

To register, call the church office, 717-632-3954.

Peoplesbank Park

Spruce'd Up

Traditions Bank and the York Revolution will sponsor Spruce'd Up: A Celebration of Trees on Fridays and Saturdays through Saturday, Dec. 17, at Peoplesbank Park.

The event is free for the public to attend and will feature dozens of decorated trees, each of which will be decorated by a local nonprofit.

Three trees that earn the most votes by visitors will earn $5,000 in donations for their nonprofits.

For more information, visit www.SprucedUpYork.com.

Goodridge Freedom Center

Festival of Trees

The William C. Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum will kick off its annual Festival of Trees event Friday as part of Downtown York’s monthly First Friday event.

The center, 123 E. Philadelphia St., will be open 5-9 p.m. Friday for the event. The public is invited to view over a dozen decorated trees on display throughout the museum by the Garden Club of York and community volunteers. Donations are requested for admission.

The Festival of Trees will also be open for viewing 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 28.

Questions about this event can be directed to Goodridge Freedom Center Manager Kelly Summerford at ksummerford@crispusattucks.org or at 717-650-1998.