York County happenings: $10K bill; crash victim identified; global warming discussion

Staff report

Springettsbury Township

$10K charge on stolen cards

Springettsbury Township Police are attempting to identify two people who investigators say ran up a $10,000 charge on stolen credit cards.

The suspects stole a wallet Nov. 8 at Sam’s Club located in the 2800 block of East Market Street, according to police.

They then allegedly used the victim’s credit cards to purchase more than $10,000 worth of gift cards at Walmart.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Springettsbury Township Police at 717-757-3525 or contact the investigating officer at rthompson@springettsbury.com.

I-83 crash

Driver identified

A 67-year-old man killed in a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 83 has been identified as a Mechanicsburg man.

Pennsylvania State Police said Brad Heckelman was killed in the crash, which occurred around 4:40 p.m. near the Strinestown exit on I-83.

Police said Heckelman was traveling south in the left lane when his 2012 Dodge Durango veered suddenly, crossing both lanes of traffic. The vehicle then traveled up an embankment and hit a tree. Police said the tree was lodged inside the vehicle.

Heckelman was declared dead at the scene. Deputy Coroner Scott Pennewill certified the death. Heckelman, who was wearing a seat belt at the time, died from multiple blunt force trauma.

York College

Global warming discussion

York College will host a talk on global warming with a particular focus on regional to local impacts at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Willman Business Center’s Weinstock Lecture Hall. The event is open to the public free of charge.

Tim Hawkins, chair of Shippensburg University’s Department of Geography and Earth Science, will highlight the results of conducting greenhouse gas inventories and developing climate actions plans at the university, community and county levels.