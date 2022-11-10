York County happenings: Police briefs; lottery ticket; Veterans Day breakfast; concert

Staff report

West Manchester Twp.

Police try to ID bank robber

West Manchester Township Police are trying to identify a man who robbed a Traditions Bank branch on Monday.

The robbery occurred around 9 a.m. at the branch located in the 2000 block of White Street in the township.

According to police, the suspect entered the bank from the east side of the building and threatened to harm the individuals inside if the contents of the teller's drawer were not handed over to him. There were no weapons displayed by the suspect.

The robber is described as a white man, 6-foot-1, approximately 30 to 40 years old, between 200 and 240 pounds, with dark hair and facial hair and wearing a medical face mask. The man fled the bank in an unknown vehicle.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the robber, contact Detective Matthew DeWitt at 717-792-9514 or mdewitt@wmtwp.com, or submit a tip via Crimewatch, or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash for information that leads to an arrest.

Hollywood Casino York

Police: $1,200 stolen

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft of more than $1,200 at Hollywood Casino York.

The theft occurred around 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Springettsbury Township casino after the victim left the money at a betting kiosk.

The suspect was wearing a green T-shirt, tan shorts and glasses. After he stole the money, he left the casino in a newer model Honda Accord or Insight.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact Trooper Rougeau at the Pennsylvania State Police York Station by calling 717-428-1011

You can also leave a tip anonymously by contacting Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Pennsylvania Lottery

$1M scratch-off ticket sold in North York

A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold at a pizza and convenience store in North York.

Big Mouth on the Run, located at 1308 N. George St., sold the "We Wish You a Merry Million" ticket — earning a $5,000 bonus themselves for selling the winning voucher, according to Pennsylvania Lottery.

This particular scratch-off card retails for $20. Cash prizes are awarded when a number assigned matches a winning number on the ticket.

Winners should sign the back of their ticket and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 to cash in.

Players must be 18 or older, according to Pennsylvania Lottery.

Call 1-800-426-2537 for help with a gambling problem.

York County

Veterans Day breakfast

York County Veterans Affairs will host its annual free breakfast for veterans Saturday at the York Expo Center, 334 Carlisle Ave., York.

The event, starting at 8 a.m., is free for veterans. All other attendees are asked to donate to the York County Veterans Fund.

The event will include the awarding of the 2022 George H. Eyler awards, given to veterans for distinguished service. The keynote speaker is "The Air Boss" Vice Admiral DeWolfe "Chip" Miller III, who will speak about the behind the scenes of popular film "Top Gun: Maverick."

For more information or to RSVP, call 717-771-9218 or email yorkvet@yorkcountypa.gov.

North York

Brass and organ concert at Messiah UMC

The Classic Four Trombone Quartet and local organist Rebecca Wareham will present a brass and organ concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Messiah United Methodist Church, 1300 N. Beaver St. in North York.

The concert will feature many styles of sacred and secular music. Wareham and the quartet will also perform two combined works. A free will offering will be taken.