York County happenings: 'Hex Hollow'; Surviving the Holidays
Stewartstown Historical Society
'Hex Hollow' showing
The Stewartstown Historical Society will hold a screening of "Hex Hollow" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Stewartstown United Methodist Church, 26 S. Main St. in Stewartstown.
A free-will offering will be taken in support of the Historical Society.
For more information, visit www.stewhist.org.
Calvary Bible Church
Surviving the Holidays
Calvary Bible Church of Hanover, 603 Wilson Ave., Hanover, is offering two sessions for people going through difficult situations in the upcoming holidays.
Divorce Care: Surviving the Holidays will be held 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday. The session is for those who have recently been divorced and are facing the upcoming holiday season with different family dynamics.
Grief Share: Surviving the Holidays will be held 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. The session is for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one and facing the upcoming Holiday season without him/her.
Call the church office at 717-632-3954 to register for either session.