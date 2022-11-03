York County happenings: Thank You Blue clay shoot; drummer at York College

Staff report

Warrington Sporting Clays

Thank the Blue York

The Warrington Sporting Clays Club, 500 Yeager Road, Wellsville, will be holding a Thank the Blue York, Pa., benefit clay shoot for local police, fire and first responders at 9 a.m. Saturday.

A few slots remain open for shooters interested in competing. Prizes will be awarded to shooters in different divisions.

The public is invited to attend; all attendees must be at least 8 years old.

For more information, visit https://.facebook.com/ThankBlueYorkPA/.

York College

Drummer Liberty DeVitto to visit

Liberty DeVitto, best known as Billy Joel’s longtime drummer, will visit York College for its ongoing music industry series. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in DeMeester Recital Hall, Wolf Hall.

DeVitto has also appeared as a session drummer on recordings for a variety of other artists, including Meat Loaf, Carly Simon, Stevie Nicks, Rick Wakeman, Mick Jones and Karen Carpenter. Born in New York City, he taught himself to play the drums after seeing The Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show in February 1964.

