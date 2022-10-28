York County happenings: Collecting gifts; lunch for vets; H.O.P.E. basket bingo

Staff report

U-Stor-It South

Children's Christmas gifts collection

U-Stor-It South, 2786 S. Queen St. in Dallastown, will be collecting children's Christmas gifts for Operation Christmas Child for Samaritan's Purse from Tuesday through Monday, Nov. 21.

Individuals are encouraged to drop off new toy items for needy children during normal business hours.

Some suggested items include toy cars, jump rope, toys that light up, crayons, markers, coloring books, picture books, doll, stuffed animal or soccer ball with pump.

A complete list of suggested items can be found at samaritanspurse.org.

Senior Commons

Free grab-and-go lunch for veterans

Senior Commons at Powder Mill is showing appreciation for military veterans with a free grab-and-go lunch.

Veterans can stop by Senior Commons, 1775 Powder Mill Road, to pick up their lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Lunches will include a hero sandwich, chips, drink and dessert.

Veterans are asked to RSVP by Friday, Nov. 4, by calling 717-741-0961 or emailing mpoole@powdermill.com.

Lewisberry UMC

Drive-thru turkey supper

Lewisberry United Methodist Church, 309 Market St. In Lewisberry, will host a drive-thru turkey supper on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The meal will include turkey with mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, gravy, applesauce, bread filling, cranberry sauce, fresh rolls, and a dessert.

The meals will be available beginning at 3 p.m. Cost is $13 for adults, $6.50 for children 4-12.

Call 717-503-1571 for more information.

York County Astronomical Society

Planetarium shows

The York County Astronomical Society will be holding planetarium shows on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the York Learning Center, 301 E. Sixth Ave. in North York.

Afternoon shows are geared toward children. Times of the shows are:

2 p.m.: “One World, One Sky”

3 p.m.: StarWatch

3:20 p.m.: “Flight Adventures”

7 p.m.: “Skywatchers of Africa”

7:40 p.m.: StarWatch

8:20 p.m.: “The Planets”

Cost of tickets is $4 for adults, $3 for children and seniors; tickets are $1 for a second and third show.

For more information, visit www.AstroYork.com.

H.O.P.E. Fall basket bingo

The H.O.P.E. organization will be holding a fall basket bingo fundraiser at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the New Freedom Community Center, 150 E. Main St. in New Freedom.

Tickets cost $20 before Friday, Nov. 4, and $22 at the door.

A total of 31 games are included in the ticket.

The fundraiser benefits Help for Oncology Problems & Emotional Support, an organization that provides support for individuals and families dealing with a cancer diagnosis and treatments.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 717-244-2174.