York County happenings: Student struck; Holidays for Heroes; autism lecture

Staff report

Newberry Township

Student struck while boarding school bus

A student was seriously injured early Wednesday morning when they were struck by a vehicle while trying to board a school bus in Newberry Township.

The collision happened just before 7 a.m. in the 500 block of York Haven Road, police said.

The student, identified only has a high-school-age child, was struck by a passenger vehicle going in the opposite direction, according to police.

The child was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The Newberry Township Police Department is investigating the incident and asks anyone who witnessed what happened to contact them at 717-938-2608.

Royer's Flowers and Gifts

Holidays for Heroes

Throughout November, Royer's Flowers and Gifts will be collecting holiday cards and coloring pages for service members and veterans.

The program, Holidays for Heroes, is affiliated with the American Red Cross.

Individuals are encouraged to drop off cards and coloring pages at any of the 16 Royer’s locations throughout central Pennsylvania during normal business hours.

Free coloring pages can be found at royers.com/heroes.

York College

Lecture on the history of autism

York College will host a lecture on history of autism at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Waldner Performing Arts Center on the campus.

Steve Silberman will give the lecture, The Legacy of Autism and the Future of Neurodiversity. He has given lectures on the history of autism at Oxford, Harvard, Yale and MIT.

The event is free and open to the public.