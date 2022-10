York County happenings: Hanover parade; Walk to End Alzheimer's

Staff report

Hanover

Parking restricted during parade

Some streets will be closed and parking restrictions will be in place Thursday during Hanover’s annual Halloween Parade.

Police said the parade route will be closed to all traffic at 6:30 p.m.

Parking restrictions will be enacted starting at 5 p.m. and remain until the end of the parade. Those include:

No parking on Carlisle Street from Center Square to Third Street.

No parking on Baltimore Street from Center Square to O’Neill Avenue.

No parking on Center Square.

No parking on Third Street on the south side from High Street to Carlisle Street.

No parking on Third Street on the north side from Carlisle Street to North Franklin Street

No parking on North Franklin Street from Third Street to Jackson Street.

No parking on Park Avenue between Carlisle Street and North Franklin Street.

No parking on Academy Street from Carlisle Street to Eichelberger Street.

Police said vehicles found parked along the parade route or disbandment areas will be ticketed and towed.

Alzheimer's Association

Walk to End Alzheimer's

The Alzheimer's Association will be holding its annual "Walk to End Alzheimer's" on Saturday at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

Senior Commons at Powder Mill has a team in the event and is encouraging others to walk them or for the cause.

For more information or to sign up, visit https://act.alz.org/.