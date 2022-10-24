York County happenings: Halloween events; diversity education; York College news

Staff report

YMCA of the Roses

Trunk-or-treat

The YMCA of the Roses will hold Halloween events at two of its York County branches to offer children games and trunk-or-treat time. The events are free and open to the community.

The first is 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the York Branch YMCA, 90 N. Newberry St. The second is 6-7 p.m. Friday at the W. Dale Brougher Foundation YMCA, 100 Constitution Ave., Shrewsbury.

Visit www.rosesymca.org/meps to learn more.

York JCC

Healing the Breach through Diversity Education

The York Jewish Community Center, Keystone Oral Histories, Penn State Holocaust and Genocide Department and The Valley Facebook Advocacy Group presents the first Healing the Breach through Diversity Education presentation and awards ceremony on Wednesday.

The free program runs 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the York JCC, 2000 Hollywood Drive. It will explore key issues surrounding diversity education and will recognize four individuals in the field who have helped the York community.

Speakers include Bryan Wade, CEO of Keystone Oral Histories; Professor Boaz Divr, director of the Holocaust, Genocide, & Human Rights Initiative at Penn State; Scott Mingus Sr., author and historian; and Jamie Noerpel, historian.

Randy Freedman and Elliott Weinstein will receive the Tikun Olam “Repair the World” Award; and Delma Rivera and Scott Deisley will receive the Diversity Education Lifetime Achievement Award.

Registration is required and can be made online or by calling the York JCC at 717-843-0918.

York College

Campus visits and open house

York College is offering incentives to perspective students who visit the campus in person.

First-year students enrolling for Fall 2023 who visit by Sunday, Jan. 15, will earn $1,000 toward the cost of attendance, and those who complete the FAFSA by the same date will earn another $500.

The college will also be offering an open house, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the admissions process, student life and financial aid available.

For more information, visit www.ycp.edu/admissions/visit-york/.