York County happenings: Woman missing; man stabbed; tax volunteers needed

Staff report

Spring Garden Twp

Woman missing since Monday

Spring Garden Township Police are looking for a 59-year-old woman who has been missing since Monday.

Janis Rainer was last seen at her home in Spring Garden Township on Monday and is likely driving a silver 2019 Kia Rio sedan with license plate number LFG-8299.

Rainer stands 5-6 and weighs around 225 pounds. She wears prescription glasses.

She has ties to Towson, Maryland, police said, and does not have her cellphone.

Anyone who may know about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

York City

Man stabbed, suspect arrested

York City Police took a suspect into custody Tuesday night after a stabbing earlier in the evening.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was stabbed around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Edgar Street and East Cottage Place. The victim was treated for his injury.

The reported suspect fled the scene after the stabbing and was later apprehended.

AARP

Tax season volunteers needed

Volunteers are needed to help AARP’s Tax-Aide Foundation with next year’s tax season.

Volunteers are needed in a variety of roles, including tax preparers, schedulers, greeters, administrative support and translators.

Tax-Aide volunteers receive comprehensive training before they begin helping others during tax season.

For more information on how to get started as a volunteer, leave a message for Lynne at 717-640-5006, email yorkaarptaxaide@gmail.com or visit the AARP Tax Aide website at www.yorkaarptaxaide.com.