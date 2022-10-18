York County happenings: 'Misery'; 'A York Yankee'; 717 Vintage Fest

Staff report

Belmont Theatre

'Misery' opens Friday

The Belmont Theatre, 27 S. Belmont St., presents "Misery," Friday through Oct. 30 in the Grumbacher Studio.

The play is based on the Stephen King novel about a novelist who, after a car crash, is cared for by a former nurse who claims to be his biggest fan.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $28 for seniors 62+, $18 for youth 18 and under. Performances start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information or tickets, visit www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715.

TAFE

'A York Yankee in King Arthur's Court'

TAFE (Theater Arts for Everyone) presents "A York Yankee in King Arthur's Court," on Friday through Sunday at Phineas Davis K-8, 300 S. Ogontz St.

The story is an adapted from Mark Twain's "A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court," with a present-day girl transported to medieval England.

Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets cost $12 online and $10 at the door. For more information or tickets, visit https://tafepa.org/tickets/yorkyankee.

Cross Roads UMC

Boiled beef pot pie sale

Cross Roads United Methodist Church will be holding a carryout boiled beef pot pie quart sale, 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the church, 6881 Church Road, Felton.

Quarts will be sold for $8 each. Advance orders are encouraged, call Jennifer at 717-487-3998.

New York Wire Works

717 Vintage Fest

717 Vintage Fest, presented by Revolt Style Studio, will be held this weekend at New York Wire Works, 441 E. Market St.

More than 60 vendors from vintage stores and independent retailers will be at the event, with thousands of customers expected. Goods offered range from clothing and accessories to furniture and collectibles, with pieces from the early 20th century through Y2K, according to organizers.

The event runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. This much-anticipated vintage market will be a destination for thousands of vintage-loving consumers.