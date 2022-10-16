York County happenings: Blood drive; recital, play at York College; Alzheimer's support group

Staff report

Stewartstown

Community blood drive

Stewartstown Presbyterian Church, 14 College Ave. in Stewartstown, will be hosting a community blood drive, 2-7 p.m. Tuesday in the Fellowship Hall.

Gift cards from Rutter's and Papa John's will be give out to donors. Donations from the event will go to support the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.717GiveBlood.org or call 800-771-0059.

York College

Staff recital

York College’s music department will present a recital featuring Michael Lippard on clarinet and Justin Badgerow on piano at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in DeMeester Recital Hall, Wolf Hall, on the college campus. The event is open to the public free of charge.

The duo will perform a variety of works from the Romantic Era through the 21st century. Lippard is on the faculty at York College, and Badgerow is on the faculty at Elizabethtown College.

York College

'Because They Have No Words'

The York College theater department will perform the animal rescue play "Because They Have No Words" at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Performances will take place at the Waldner Performing Art Center's Perko black box theater on the campus. There is no charge, but tickets are required.

The play is about a man's journey to New Orleans to rescue animals left behind in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. The department issued an advisory saying there is strong language and animal death throughout the play.

For more information or tickets call 717-600-3868 or visit www.eventbrite.com.

Senior Commons at Powder Mill

Alzheimer's caregivers support group

Senior Commons at Powder Mill, 1775 Powder Mill Road, will hold a free Alzheimer's caregivers support group meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting will focus on the stress and grief of the upcoming holiday season and ways to keep from getting overwhelmed.

Interested individuals are asked to RSVP by Wednesday. For more information or to sign-up, call 717-741-0961 or email mpoole@powdermill.com.