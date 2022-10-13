York County happenings: Planetarium; drive-in movie; fall foliage excursions; HOPE benefit; CROP Walk

Staff report

York County Astronomical Society

Planetarium shows

The York County Astronomical Society will have planetarium shows Saturday at the York Learning Center, 301 E. Sixth Ave. in North York.

Shows are as follows, with early afternoon shows geared toward children:

2 p.m.: “One World, One Sky”

2:40 p.m.: StarWatch

3:20 p.m.: “Defying Gravity: It is Rocket Science!”

7 p.m.: “Forward! To the Moon”

7:40 p.m.: StarWatch

8:20 p.m.: “Two Small Pieces of Glass”

Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for children for the first show and $1 for second and third shows. For more information, go to www.astroyork.com/.

Penn State York

Free drive-in movie screening of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Penn State York, 1031 Edgecomb Ave., will be holding a free drive-in movie screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

The showing will be held in the lower parking lot behind the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center.

Free popcorn will be available while supplies last. A concession stand will also be available selling drinks and snacks, with all proceeds going to children and their families battling pediatric cancer.

Attendees can bring a lawn chair or blanket along and watch the movie in a designated area outside their vehicle.

The rain date will be Sunday at the same time.

Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village

Fall foliage train rides

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village, 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road in Airville, will be holding fall foliage train rides on Saturdays and Sundays beginning through Oct. 30.

The excursion trains will run at quarter after the hour from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.

Cost is $10 for adults and $7 for children 3-12 years-old, free for children 2 and under.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.maandparailroad.com/.

H.O.P.E.

Holiday craft and vendor show

The H.O.P.E. organization will hold a holiday craft & vendor show, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Stewartstown Presbyterian Church, 14 College Ave. in Stewartstown.

Admission cost will be two cans of food for the food pantry or a donation to H.O.P.E.

For more information or to register as a vendor, contact Barb Spurlock at BSpurlock50@aol.com or 717-309-3824.

Stewartstown

CROP Walk on Sunday

The 2022 Stewartstown Area CROP Hunger Walk will be held Sunday Walkers will meet at Stewartstown Presbyterian Church, 14 College Ave, Stewartstown, at 1 p.m. for registration, photos, and instructions. The walk will begin immediately after, around 1:30 p.m.

There are three route options starting from just under one mile.

Individual walkers and new or returning teams are invited to register at https://events.crophungerwalk.org/2022/event/stewartstownpa.

Last year, 36 walkers and support staff raised $4,738 through this CROP Hunger Walk. All funds raised help end hunger and poverty through long-term sustainable approaches to significantly reduce or eliminate hunger. The Stewartstown food pantry receives 25% of the funds that are raised each year through our walk.

Contact judygrove@verizon.net or 717-741-4366 with any questions.

York Catholic Middle School and High School

Fall open house

York Catholic Middle and High School, 601 E. Springettsbury Ave. in York City, will hold a fall open house from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday by appointment.

During the open house, interested students and their families will have a chance to tour the campus and meet teachers, administrators and current students.

For more information or to register, call 717-846-8871 ext. 1354.

Golden Connections Community Center

Line dancing and basket bingo

The Golden Connections Community Center, 20-C Gotham Place in Red Lion, will be holding a beginners line dancing class and Longaberger basket bingo.

The line dancing class will be held 6-8 p.m. Mondays beginning Monday. Cost of the class is $3 per person.

A Longaberger basket bingo will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door and include 20 games.

To order advance tickets, contact Heather Goebeler at 717-244-7229.