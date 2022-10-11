York County happenings: Coroner's report; winning lottery ticket; Concert 4 A Cause; passport fair

Staff report

Coroner's office

Death of soccer player not suspicious

The death of a 21-year-old soccer player attending York College was not suspicious, the York County Coroner's Office said.

Drew Ruehlicke, a junior at York College and a member of the Spartans' men's soccer team, was found dead in his dorm room Saturday morning. The coroner's office certified his death at 10:47 a.m. at the scene, according to the coroner's report.

An autopsy was completed Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital with results pending further testing. The coroner confirmed nothing was suspicious about the death. Spring Garden Township Police are investigating.

Ruehlicke was from Gloucester County, New Jersey.

Pennsylvania Lottery

Winning ticket sold at Spring Grove store

Someone is $250,000 richer after buying a winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket in York County last week.

The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold Friday at the Rutter’s located at 420 N. Main St in Spring Grove. The store earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner matched all five balls drawn, 6-7-19-20-23, to win the $250,000 top prize, minus withholding.

There were more than 12,600 Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets sold that also won prizes in the drawing.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Pennsylvania Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

York JCC

Concert 4 a Cause

The York Jewish Community Center will hold its Annual Concert 4 A Cause fundraiser at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Valencia Ballroom, 142 N. George St.

The Kat Wright Band headlines the fundraiser.

General admission tickets are $35 and can be purchased by calling the York JCC at 717-843-0918 or by visiting https://yorkjcc.org/concert4acause/.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the event will include a cash bar, silent auction and an intimate evening of live entertainment.

This fundraising event benefits the York JCC family and senior programs and essential services, ensuring individuals and families in York County have equal access to educational and wellness opportunities, regardless of financial ability.

Prothonotary Office

Passport fair

The Prothonotary’s Office in the York Judicial Center, 45 N. George St., will be holding a passport fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

The fair will allow individuals to renew or apply for a passport.

No appointment is necessary to attend, and also no cellphones will be allowed.