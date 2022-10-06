York County happenings: Cowboy Weekend; JCC fall fest; York College lecture

Staff report

Northern Central Railway of York

Cowboy Weekend

The Northern Central Railway of York, located in New Freedom, will hold its annual Cowboy Weekend this weekend.

The event runs 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, with a Cowboy Carnival at Marge Goodfellow Park and Cowboy Camp at Summit Grove Camp; both sites are in New Freedom near the railway station. This family event will allow individuals to immerse themselves in the cowboy culture by seeing train robberies, trick shooting, gem mining and horseback riding.

Train excursions at $33 for adults, $20 for children 3-12 and free for children under 2. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit northerncentralrailway.com.

Calvary Bible Church in Hanover

Divorce Care

Calvary Bible Church in Hanover, 603 Wilson Ave., will be holding a divorce care support group, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays beginning next week.

For more information or to register, call 717-632-3954.

York College

Medical humanities lecture

York College will host a lecture on medical humanities, titled "Narrative Medicine and Patient-Centered Care," by professor Tana Welch at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the DeMeester Recital Hall on the campus.

The event is open to the public and free of charge.

For more information, visit ycp.edu.

York JCC

Fall fest and open house

The York Jewish Community Center, 2000 Hollywood Drive, will be holding a free fall fest and open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Events at the festival include fitness activities, games, petting zoo, artists and food trucks.

Tours of center will also be available throughout the day.

For more information, visit https://yorkjcc.org/fallfest/.