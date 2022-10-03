York County happenings: 'Christmas Carol' auditions; pumpkin patch; starwatch

Staff report

TAFE (Theater Arts for Everyone)

Auditions for "A Christmas Carol" this week

TAFE (Theater Arts for Everyone) will be holding auditions for "A Christmas Carol" on Wednesday and Thursday at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 700 E. Market St.

Auditions for this musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic story begin at 6 p.m., and no advance preparation is needed. Individuals must be 7 years old and older to audition.

Not all parts require singing, and stage management and crew members are needed too, according to TAFE.

For more information, visit https://tafepa.org/christmas-carol-audition.

York County Astronomical Society

Public starwatch

The York County Astronomical Society will be holding a free public starwatch, 8-10 p.m. Saturday at the observatory in John Rudy Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

Attendees will be shown a number of celestial objects, including Jupiter and Saturn, through one of the club's telescopes.

For more information, visit www.astroyork.com.

Ma & Pa Railroad

Pumpkin patch excursions this weekend

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village, 1258 Muddy Creeks Forks Road in Airville, will be holding pumpkin patch excursions this weekend.

Excursions leave the station at quarter after the hour, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Attendees will take a short train ride to a local pumpkin patch, and each child and those who have purchased a pumpkin can take one home. Children will also have an opportunity to decorate their pumpkin when they return.

Cost is $7 for adults and children (3-12 years-old). For tickets, go to https://maandparailroad.com/.

Senior Commons at Powder Mill

Older Drivers Safety Consultations

The Senior Commons at Powder Mill, 1775 Powder Mill Road, will be holding one-on-one older driver safety consultations from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

CarFit, developed by AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association, consists of a 12-point checklist to help seniors with the safest fit in their vehicles.

For more information or to register for the event, call 717-741-0961 or email mpoole@powdermill.com.

Pappus House

Lanterns of Light

The Pappus House will hold its fourth annual Lanterns of Light event on Sunday at Cousler Park, 1060 Church Road in Manchester Township.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with a program to celebrate loved ones who are no longer with us. Participants will then float personalized lanterns in the pond at the park.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Pappus House and the residents of its compassionate, dignified home for end of life care.

For more information or to order a lantern, visit www.pappushouse.org.