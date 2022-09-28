York County happenings: Touch a truck; diversity fest; Dallastown history

Staff report

West Manchester Township Fire Department

Touch a Truck on Saturday

The West Manchester Township Fire Department, 2190 Carlisle Road, will hold it annual Touch a Truck event at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The free event is open to the public and will include fire trucks, police cars, an ambulance and dump trucks.

During the event, attendees will be able to vote on best poster created by local elementary school students.

Hanover

Diversity Festival

The Hanover Area Diversity Alliance will hold the fourth annual Hanover Diversity Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

This year's event will be held in a new location, Wirt Park, 101 W. Park St.

Admission is free.

The festival includes a variety of multicultural entertainment and multi-ethnic foods. There will be a children's area with crafts and activities along with a vendor area for the grown-ups. Additionally, Coats of Friendship will be on hand to give away free winter coats to those in need.

The festival will end with a finale performance by Los Monstros Latin dance band.

For more information, please check our website at www.hanoverdiversity.org or email info@hanoverdiversity.org or infoespanol@hanoverdiversity.org

Dallastown Area Historical Society

Walking tour and book signing

The Dallastown Area Historical Society, 118 E. Main St. in Dallastown, will give a walking tour of Dallastown businesses and churches, 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Individuals will be able to download an app. or pick up a printed map for the 1.5 mile route with numbered stops along the way.

The society will also host a book signing at the same time for authors Richard Saylor and Michael Sentz for their book, "Around Dallastown."

Cost of the book is $16.