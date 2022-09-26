York County happenings: Naloxone distribution; arborist workshop; free shredding

Staff report

York City

Naloxone distribution

York City's Bureau of Health, in conjunction with the York/Adams Drug and Alcohol Commission and the York Opioid Collaborative, will distribute the overdose reversing drug naloxone on Tuesday.

The distribution will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at York City Hall, located at 101 S. George St.

Individuals can pick up the drug and receive brief training on how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose.

Naloxone is a life-saving medication that does not harm the individual it is administered to and is designed to reverse an overdose from opioids when given in time.

For more information about the drug, visit www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/Opioids/Pages/Naloxone.aspx.

Penn State Extension

Register for arborist workshop

Penn State Extension will be offering a four-day arborist workshop in York County in October.

The Arborist Short Course will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 3 through 6 at the York County 911 building, 120 Davies Drive in Springettsbury Township.

The Penn State Extension offering is designed to increase working tree knowledge and professional arborist skills.

The registration fee for the course is $275. Participants can also register to receive a copy of the “Arborists’ Certification Study Guide,” which is recommended for the course, for an additional fee, or they can register without the study guide and bring a copy they already have purchased or borrowed.

The course registration deadline is Thursday. More information is available at https://extension.psu.edu/arborist-short-course.

Rep. Carol Hill-Evans

Document shredding event

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans will host a document shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Spring Garden Township municipal building, 340 Tri Hill Road.

Constituents are invited to bring unneeded sensitive documents, folders and correspondence to be shredded. Hill-Evans, D-York City, and members of her staff will be on hand to provide information on state programs and services available.

Other state agencies will also have representatives on hand to provide resources and answer questions.

For more information about the event, contact Hill-Evans' district office at 717-848-9595.