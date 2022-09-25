York County happenings: Trunk or treat; body recovered; sentencing in courthouse arson attempt

Staff report

York City

Trunk or treat scheduled

York City is sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 27 in an effort to provide a safe and welcoming environment for families during the Halloween season.

This free event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of York City Hall at 101 S. George St.

Children participating in Trunk or Treat should be accompanied by an adult.

There will be food and prizes and those attending will have a chance to interact with first responders.

Vehicles wishing to register to be a part of the Trunk or Treat event should e-mail Diaz Woodard at Dwoodard@yorkcity.org. Registration is free and prizes will be awarded for the most creative trunk displays.

All vehicles participating must be in place and ready to start by 5:30 p.m. Candy being distributed must be sealed and wrapped. No homemade treats, please. Items like pencils and school supplies can be distributed as well.

Sponsors and donations for the event are welcome.

Missing fisherman

York County man's body recovered

A missing fisherman whose body was recovered in the Delaware River last week was from York County, according to authorities in New Jersey.

William G. Vandyke, 47, was found dead in the river around 2 p.m. Sept. 19 in New Jersey, state police said in news release.

New Jersey State Police and U.S. Park Rangers assisted in recovering Vandyke’s body.

According to the statement, Vandyke had been missing since Sept. 8. New York State Police troopers along with other first responders went to an area of the Delaware River in the town of Deerpark, in Orange County, New York, around 7:25 a.m. for a report of a missing fisherman.

Deerpark, New York, is located near the border with Pennsylvania.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two men were fishing on the river near Cherry Island State Park in New York when their boat capsized. One of the fishermen was located onshore and received medical treatment. The statement did not reveal the identity of the other fisherman.

New York State Police along with Sparrowbush Fire, Port Jervis Fire, Matamoras Fire and Swift Water Rescue Teams from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania assisted in the search after Vandyke went missing.

Sentencing

5 years for trying to bomb Adams County Courthouse

A Gettysburg man was sentenced to five years in prison for trying to firebomb the Adams County Courthouse in December 2019.

The decision was handed to 30-year-old Samson Yohe on Friday. As part of his sentencing, Yohe's incarceration will be followed by three years of supervised release, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Although Yohe's arson attempt did not result in a successful ignition, the bottle he threw caused $280 in damages, which District Judge Jennifer P. Wilson ordered Yohe to pay, according to the release.

In 2019, he was charged in county court with the felonies of arson, risking a catastrophe, unlawful possession of a weapon of mass destruction and arson of a historic resource.

Yohe's criminal record includes an aggravated assault conviction in York County in 2018. In 2017, he was convicted in Adams County of aggravated assault by prisoner and making terroristic threats, court records state.