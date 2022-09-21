York County happenings: Apple festival; planetarium shows; horses and butterflies

Staff report

New Cumberland Old Towne Association

New Cumberland Apple Festival

The New Cumberland Old Towne Association will hold the 36th Annual Apple Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in New Cumberland.

Activities at the festival include entertainment, pony rides and games, Lego building contest and food vendors.

For more information, visit https://applefestivalnewcumberlandpa.com/.

York County Astronomical Society

Planetarium shows

The York County Astronomical Society will hold planetarium shows Saturday at the York Learning Center, 300 E. Seventh Ave. in North York.

Two of the programs will be for children: "One World, One Sky: Big Bird Adventure" and "Rusty Rocket's Last Blast." The other programs will be for older family members.

Show times are:

2 p.m.: "One World, One Sky: Big Bird Adventure"

2:40 p.m.: "Starwatch"

3:20 p.m.: "Rusty Rocket's Last Blast"

7 p.m.: "Forward: To the Moon"

7:40 p.m.: "Starwatch"

8:20 p.m.: "From the Earth to the Universe"

Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for children and seniors for the first show, $1 each for a second and third show.

For more information, visit AstroYork.com.

Spring Grove

Heart Sing Horse Journeys Fall Fest

Heart Sing Horse Journeys will hold its fall fest, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the facility, 4659 Beards School Road. in North Codorus Township

The event will feature food, kids games, vendors, live music and raffles along with a kissing booth with Shades the mini horse. Those attending can also meet the horses during Meet the Herd.

The mission of Heart Sing Horse Journeys is to provide a safe haven for adolescents and adults to strengthen their relationship with themselves and the world through wellness practices and experiential learning with horses and nature. For more information, go to www.heartsinghorsejourneys.org and follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram.

Trent Bartz Foundation

Butterflies on the Lawn

The Trent Bartz Foundation will be holding its annual Butterflies on the Lawn event 3-6:30 p.m. Sunday at the John Wright Restaurant, 234 N. Front St. in Wrightsville.

Those attending can release a butterfly in honor of a loved one while supporting suicide education and prevention in York County.

Food will be available to purchase from Hinder Hogs and Broken Goat Brewing. Music and games will also be provided.

Cost is $10 for butterflies.

For information or tickets, visit https://bartzbrigade.com/7th-annual-butterflies-on-the-lawn-2022/.